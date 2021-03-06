CRYPTOSIS: Neue Single 'Death Technology' veröffentlicht
Das niederländische Metal-Trio CRYPTOSIS wird am 26.03.2021 sein Debütalbum "Bionic Swarm" via Century Media veröffentlichen. Nachdem die Band bereits den Song 'Transcendence' veröffentlicht hat, folgt nun mit 'Death Technology' ein weiterer Track. Das Album kann bereits vorbestellt werden.erschienen. Das Album kann bereits vorbestellt werden.
Die Band sagt dazu: "For decades, people have tried to store their deceased bodies using low-temperature freezing techniques. This song is about a person who wakes up from cryosleep in the year 2149 and realises he is being detained and used as a test subject in a secret lab. The lyrics describe a technology that is very advanced and complex seen through the eyes of the testsubject.
The music is a reflection of that intricate technology. The riffs are built in a technical and extremely fast paced style. Whereas the structure of the song is built in the opposite direction, resembling the old yet simple world that this person is coming from."
Die Tracklist liest sich so:
01. Overture 2149
02. Decypher
03. Death Technology
04. Prospect of Immortality
05. Transcendence
06. Perpetual Motion
07. Conjuring the Egoist
08. Game of Souls
09. Mindscape
10. Flux Divergence
Zur Feier der Veröffentlichung gibt es am 24.04.2021 ab 20:30 Uhr eine Livestream-Show.
Live sind folgende Auftritte sind geplant:
13.05.2021 (DE) Sebnitz, Wonnemond Festival http://www.wonnemond-festival.de
22.05.2021 (AT) Vienna, Vienna Metal Meeting http://www.viennametalmeeting.com
02.07.2021 (NL) Dokkum, Dokk'em Open Air http://www.dokkemopenair.eu/
Auf Tour mit VEKTOR:
15.05.2021 (IT) San Donà di Piave, Revolver
16.05.2021 (IT) Rome, Traffic
17.05.2021 (IT) Milan, Legend
18.05.2021 (AT) Salzburg, Rockhouse
19.05.2021 (DE) Dortmund, Junkyard
20.05.2021 (DE) Kassel, Goldgrube
21.05.2021 (DE) Regensburg, Eventhall Airport
23.05.2021 (DE) Bruchsal, Rockfabrik
25.05.2021 (CH) Luzern, Schuur
26.05.2021 (FR) Lyon, Rock 'n Eat Live
27.05.2021 (ES) Barcelona, Boveda
28.05.2021 (ES) Murcia, Garaje
29.05.2021 (ES) Madrid, Caracol
30.05.2021 (PT) Lisbon, LAV Room 2
31.05.2021 (ES) Bilbao, Stage Four
01.06.2021 (FR) Nantes, Ferrailleur
02.06.2021 (FR) Paris, Backstage
03.06.2021 (NL) Arnhem, Willemeen
04.06.2021 (NL) Leeuwarden, Neushoorn
05.06.2021 (BE) Arlon, Entrepot
06.06.2021 (DE) Wiesbaden, Schlachthof
