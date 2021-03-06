CRYPTOSIS: Neue Single 'Death Technology' veröffentlicht

Das niederländische Metal-Trio CRYPTOSIS wird am 26.03.2021 sein Debütalbum "Bionic Swarm" via Century Media veröffentlichen. Nachdem die Band bereits den Song 'Transcendence' veröffentlicht hat, folgt nun mit 'Death Technology' ein weiterer Track. Das Album kann bereits vorbestellt werden.erschienen. Das Album kann bereits vorbestellt werden.



Die Band sagt dazu: "For decades, people have tried to store their deceased bodies using low-temperature freezing techniques. This song is about a person who wakes up from cryosleep in the year 2149 and realises he is being detained and used as a test subject in a secret lab. The lyrics describe a technology that is very advanced and complex seen through the eyes of the testsubject.



The music is a reflection of that intricate technology. The riffs are built in a technical and extremely fast paced style. Whereas the structure of the song is built in the opposite direction, resembling the old yet simple world that this person is coming from."



Die Tracklist liest sich so:

01. Overture 2149

02. Decypher

03. Death Technology

04. Prospect of Immortality

05. Transcendence

06. Perpetual Motion

07. Conjuring the Egoist

08. Game of Souls

09. Mindscape

10. Flux Divergence



Zur Feier der Veröffentlichung gibt es am 24.04.2021 ab 20:30 Uhr eine Livestream-Show.

Live sind folgende Auftritte sind geplant:

13.05.2021 (DE) Sebnitz, Wonnemond Festival http://www.wonnemond-festival.de

22.05.2021 (AT) Vienna, Vienna Metal Meeting http://www.viennametalmeeting.com

02.07.2021 (NL) Dokkum, Dokk'em Open Air http://www.dokkemopenair.eu/



Auf Tour mit VEKTOR:

15.05.2021 (IT) San Donà di Piave, Revolver

16.05.2021 (IT) Rome, Traffic

17.05.2021 (IT) Milan, Legend

18.05.2021 (AT) Salzburg, Rockhouse

19.05.2021 (DE) Dortmund, Junkyard

20.05.2021 (DE) Kassel, Goldgrube

21.05.2021 (DE) Regensburg, Eventhall Airport

23.05.2021 (DE) Bruchsal, Rockfabrik

25.05.2021 (CH) Luzern, Schuur

26.05.2021 (FR) Lyon, Rock 'n Eat Live

27.05.2021 (ES) Barcelona, Boveda

28.05.2021 (ES) Murcia, Garaje

29.05.2021 (ES) Madrid, Caracol

30.05.2021 (PT) Lisbon, LAV Room 2

31.05.2021 (ES) Bilbao, Stage Four

01.06.2021 (FR) Nantes, Ferrailleur

02.06.2021 (FR) Paris, Backstage

03.06.2021 (NL) Arnhem, Willemeen

04.06.2021 (NL) Leeuwarden, Neushoorn

05.06.2021 (BE) Arlon, Entrepot

06.06.2021 (DE) Wiesbaden, Schlachthof