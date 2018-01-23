CULTUS PROFANO: US-Black Metal zum Antesten

Das amerikanische Black-Metal-Duo CULTUS PROFANO veröffentlicht am 23.02.2018 sein Debütalbum. Es trägt den Titel "Sacramentum Obscurus". Als Vorgeschmack stellt die Band via Bandcamp den Song 'Under The Infernal Reign, Op. 10' bereit.

Die übrigen Titel des neun Tracks umfassenden Werkes lesen sich wie folgt:

1. Conventus Esbat, Op. 8

2. Under the Infernal Reign, Op. 10

3. Ceremony of the Black Flame, Op. 4

4. Lord of Ages, Op. 2

5. Ignis Altare, Op. 5

6. An Offering to the Prolific Goat, Op. 7

7. Forging a Covenant, Op. 6

8. Awakening the Strzyga, Op. 1

9. Cultus Profano, Op. 9

Das Cover Artwork stammt von dem Künstler Altar Of Sorrow.