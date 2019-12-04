CYHRA: Video zum Song 'I Am The One' veröffentlicht
Die schwedische Metal-Band CYHRA hat kürzlich ihr neues Album "No Halos In Hell" veröffentlicht. Zum Song 'I Am The One' präsentiert die Band nun ein sogenanntes "Guitar Playthrough Video". Für das Lied 'Out Of My Life' gibt bereits ein Video.
Die komplette Tracklist liest sich so:
01. Out Of My Life
02. No Halos In Hell
03. Battle From Within
04. I Am The One
05. Bye Bye Forever
06. Dreams Gone Wrong
07. Lost In Time
08. Kings Tonight
09. I Had Your Back
10. Blood Brothers
11. Hit Me
12. Man Of Eternal Rain
Aktuell ist die Band mit BATTLE BEAST noch auf Tour.
CYHRA
w/ BATTLE BEAST, BRYMIR
04.12. D Ravensburg - OberschwabenKlub
06.12. D Geiselwind - Christmas Bash
08.12. D Augsburg - Kantine
09.12. D Jena - F-Haus
11.12. A Salzburg - Rockhouse
12.12. CH Lausanne - Les Docks
13.12. CH Zurich - Dynamo
Die Band besteht aus Jake E (ex-AMARANTHE), Jesper Strömblad (ex-IN FLAMES), Euge Valovirta (ex-SHINING) und Alex Landenburg (KAMELOT).
