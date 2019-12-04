CYHRA: Video zum Song 'I Am The One' veröffentlicht

Die schwedische Metal-Band CYHRA hat kürzlich ihr neues Album "No Halos In Hell" veröffentlicht. Zum Song 'I Am The One' präsentiert die Band nun ein sogenanntes "Guitar Playthrough Video". Für das Lied 'Out Of My Life' gibt bereits ein Video.



Die komplette Tracklist liest sich so:

01. Out Of My Life

02. No Halos In Hell

03. Battle From Within

04. I Am The One

05. Bye Bye Forever

06. Dreams Gone Wrong

07. Lost In Time

08. Kings Tonight

09. I Had Your Back

10. Blood Brothers

11. Hit Me

12. Man Of Eternal Rain



Aktuell ist die Band mit BATTLE BEAST noch auf Tour.



CYHRA

w/ BATTLE BEAST, BRYMIR



04.12. D Ravensburg - OberschwabenKlub

06.12. D Geiselwind - Christmas Bash

08.12. D Augsburg - Kantine

09.12. D Jena - F-Haus

11.12. A Salzburg - Rockhouse

12.12. CH Lausanne - Les Docks

13.12. CH Zurich - Dynamo



Die Band besteht aus Jake E (ex-AMARANTHE), Jesper Strömblad (ex-IN FLAMES), Euge Valovirta (ex-SHINING) und Alex Landenburg (KAMELOT).

