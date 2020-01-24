DEAD END FINLAND: Neues Album

Am 24.01.2020 hat die finnische Melodic-Death-Metal-Band DEAD END FINLAND ihr viertes Album "Inter Vivos" via Inverse Records veröffentlicht.



Gitarrist Santtu Rosén sagt dazu: "In terms of composition, "Inter Vivos" continues quite seamlessly from where Slaves to the Greed left off. We were more certain that the soundtrack-like elements had come to stay, and we were also looking for more contrast between the lighter and the heavier expression."



Die Tracklist liest sich so:

01. Deathbed

02. Closer To Extinction

03. Lifelong Tragedy

04. Tightrope

05. Dark Horizon

06. Dead Calm

07. War Forevermore

08. My Pain

09. Born Hollow

10. In Memoriam



Das Album kann über das Label-Shop geordert werden.

Quelle: Inverse Records Redakteur: Swen Reuter Tags: dead end finnland inter vivos inverse records