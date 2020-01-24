DEAD END FINLAND: Neues Album "Inter Vivos" erschienen
Kommentieren
Am 24.01.2020 hat die finnische Melodic-Death-Metal-Band DEAD END FINLAND ihr viertes Album "Inter Vivos" via Inverse Records veröffentlicht.
Gitarrist Santtu Rosén sagt dazu: "In terms of composition, "Inter Vivos" continues quite seamlessly from where Slaves to the Greed left off. We were more certain that the soundtrack-like elements had come to stay, and we were also looking for more contrast between the lighter and the heavier expression."
Die Tracklist liest sich so:
01. Deathbed
02. Closer To Extinction
03. Lifelong Tragedy
04. Tightrope
05. Dark Horizon
06. Dead Calm
07. War Forevermore
08. My Pain
09. Born Hollow
10. In Memoriam
Das Album kann über das Label-Shop geordert werden.
- Quelle:
- Inverse Records
- Redakteur:
- Swen Reuter
- Tags:
- dead end finnland inter vivos inverse records
0 Kommentare