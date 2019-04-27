DEATH ANGEL zeigt neues Lyric-Video 'The Pack'!
Kommentieren
27.04.2019 | 12:31
01. Humanicide
Die Thrasher von DEATH ANGEL veröffentlichen am 31.05.2019 via Nuclear Blast das neue Album "Humanicide". Schaut euch hier das neue Lyric-Video zum Track 'The Pack' an:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p4dTl9CI3uU
Die Tracklist von "Humanicide" liest sich wie folgt:
01. Humanicide
02. Divine Defector
03. Aggressor
04. I Came For Blood
05. Immortal Behated
06. Alive and Screaming
07. The Pack
08. Ghost of Me
09. Revelation Song
10. Of Rats and Men
11. The Day I Walked Away (bonus track)
- Quelle:
- Band
- Redakteur:
- Jakob Ehmke
- Tags:
- death angel humanicide the pack neues album 2019
0 Kommentare