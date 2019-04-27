DEATH ANGEL zeigt neues Lyric-Video 'The Pack'!

Die Thrasher von DEATH ANGEL veröffentlichen am 31.05.2019 via Nuclear Blast das neue Album "Humanicide". Schaut euch hier das neue Lyric-Video zum Track 'The Pack' an:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p4dTl9CI3uU

Die Tracklist von "Humanicide" liest sich wie folgt:

01. Humanicide

02. Divine Defector

03. Aggressor

04. I Came For Blood

05. Immortal Behated

06. Alive and Screaming

07. The Pack

08. Ghost of Me

09. Revelation Song

10. Of Rats and Men

11. The Day I Walked Away (bonus track)