DECAPITATED: Die Anklage wurde fallen gelassen

Die polnische Death Metal-Band DECAPITATED wurde vergangenes Jahr während ihrer US-Tournee, aufgrund des Vorwurfs eines Sexualdelikts, unter Arrest gestellt. Über die Facebookseite ist bekannt gegeben worden, dass sämtliche Verfahren gegen die Bandmitglieder nun eingestellt werden.

Hier das offizielle Statement:

"All charges against Decapitated have formally been dropped. Arrested September 8 in Santa Ana whilst on tour, the members of the band were jailed until December where they were released on their own recognizance.



New evidence arose that helped show that the band was innocent. While a trial would have given the band the opportunity to have all this evidence heard, the band welcome the decision and are excited to return back to their homes in Poland.



The members of Decapitated – Wacław, Rafal, Michał and Hubert - send a sincere and heartfelt thanks to all who supported them during this difficult time, including fans, friends, and family."