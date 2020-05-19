DEE SNIDER live auf Konserve

Das Album wird "For The Love Of Metal Live" heißen und am 31. Juli über Napalm Records erscheinen. Einen ersten Song dürfen wir bereits hören. Hier ist 'Prove Me Wrong':

Das Album wird es als CD und DVD beziehungsweise Blu-ray geben. Diese Lieder werden enthalten sein:

1. Lies Are a Business

2. Tomorrow’s No Concern

3. You Can’t Stop Rock ’N’ Roll

4. The Beast

5. American Made

6. Under the Blade

7. The Kids Are Back

8. Become the Storm

9. We’re Not Gonna Take It

10. I Am the Hurricane

11. Burn In Hell

12. I Wanna Rock

13. For the Love of Metal

14. Highway To Hell

15. Ready to Fall

16. The Fire Still Burns*

17. Roll Over You*

18. Prove Me Wrong*

* nur digital und auf DVD/Blu-ray



Die enthält außerdem noch verschiedene Interviews.

Hier sind die genauen Angaben, in welchen Versionen und wo es das gute Stück geben wird:

-Deluxe Earbook Edition: CD, Bonus CD, DVD, Blu-Ray & 7" Single with Lyric etching - Limited to 500 copies worldwide

-Shirt & Deluxe Earbook Edition Bundle - USA Napalm Webstore Only

-8 Page Digipack with Sleeve (CD, DVD, Blu Ray)

-8 Page Digipack with Sleeve (CD, DVD, Blu Ray) & Shirt Bundle

-2 LP Black Gatefold & DVD

-2 LP Black Gatefold & DVD & Shirt Bundle - USA Napalm Webstore Only

-2 LP Silver Gatefold & DVD - Limited to 200 copies worldwide (Napalm Webstores Only)

-2 LP Silver Gatefold & DVD & Shirt Bundle - USA Napalm Webstore Only

Quelle: Napalm Records Redakteur: Frank Jaeger Tags: dee snider for the love of metal live