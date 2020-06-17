DEE SNIDER veröffentlicht Live-Material

DEE SNIDER beehrt uns am 31. Juli 2020 mit "For The Love Of Metal Live". Die Live-Aufnahmen stammen von diversen Festivalauftritten weltweit. Das Ganze wird es in verschiedenen Varianten zu kaufen geben, die genaue Auflistung ist am Ende dieser Meldung nachzulesen.



"I Am the Hurricane" ist heute als Video veröffentlicht worden:







For The Love Of Metal Live Track Listings:



Digital Album

1. Lies Are a Business

2. Tomorrow’s No Concern

3. You Can’t Stop Rock ’N’ Roll

4. The Beast

5. American Made

6. Under the Blade

7. The Kids Are Back

8. Become the Storm

9. We’re Not Gonna Take It

10. I Am the Hurricane

11. Burn In Hell

12. I Wanna Rock

13. For the Love of Metal

14. Highway To Hell

15. Ready to Fall

16. The Fire Still Burns

17. Roll Over You

18. Prove Me Wrong



CD

1. Lies Are A Business

2. Tomorrow's No Concern

3. You Can't Stop Rock 'N' Roll

4. The Beast Live

5. American Made

6. Under The Blade

7. The Kids Are Back

8. Become The Storm

9. We're Not Gonna Take It

10. I Am The Hurricane

11. Burn In Hell

12. I Wanna Rock Live

13. For The Love Of Metal

14. Highway To Hell

15. Prove Me Wrong



DVD/Blu-Ray

1. Lies Are A Business

2. Pain of Traveling (Interview)

3. Tomorrow's No Concern

4. You Can't Stop Rock 'N' Roll

5. New Record (Interview)

6. The Beast

7. American Made

8. Under The Blade

9. Song Writing (Interview)

10. The Kids Are Back Live

11. Become The Storm

12. We're Not Gonna Take It

13. WNGTI (Interview)

14. I Am The Hurricane

15. Burn In Hell Live

16. Rock of Ages (Interview)

17. I Wanna Rock

18. For The Love Of Metal

19. AC/DC (Interview)

20. Highway To Hell

21. Credits

22. Ready To Fall (Bonus Track)

23. The Fire Still Burns (Bonus Track)

24. Roll Over You (Bonus Track)

25. Suzette (Interview)

26. Hearing (Interview)

27. Strangeland (Interview)

28. Lemmy (Interview)

