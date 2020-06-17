DEE SNIDER veröffentlicht Live-Material
DEE SNIDER beehrt uns am 31. Juli 2020 mit "For The Love Of Metal Live". Die Live-Aufnahmen stammen von diversen Festivalauftritten weltweit. Das Ganze wird es in verschiedenen Varianten zu kaufen geben, die genaue Auflistung ist am Ende dieser Meldung nachzulesen.
"I Am the Hurricane" ist heute als Video veröffentlicht worden:
For The Love Of Metal Live Track Listings:
Digital Album
1. Lies Are a Business
2. Tomorrow’s No Concern
3. You Can’t Stop Rock ’N’ Roll
4. The Beast
5. American Made
6. Under the Blade
7. The Kids Are Back
8. Become the Storm
9. We’re Not Gonna Take It
10. I Am the Hurricane
11. Burn In Hell
12. I Wanna Rock
13. For the Love of Metal
14. Highway To Hell
15. Ready to Fall
16. The Fire Still Burns
17. Roll Over You
18. Prove Me Wrong
CD
1. Lies Are A Business
2. Tomorrow's No Concern
3. You Can't Stop Rock 'N' Roll
4. The Beast Live
5. American Made
6. Under The Blade
7. The Kids Are Back
8. Become The Storm
9. We're Not Gonna Take It
10. I Am The Hurricane
11. Burn In Hell
12. I Wanna Rock Live
13. For The Love Of Metal
14. Highway To Hell
15. Prove Me Wrong
DVD/Blu-Ray
1. Lies Are A Business
2. Pain of Traveling (Interview)
3. Tomorrow's No Concern
4. You Can't Stop Rock 'N' Roll
5. New Record (Interview)
6. The Beast
7. American Made
8. Under The Blade
9. Song Writing (Interview)
10. The Kids Are Back Live
11. Become The Storm
12. We're Not Gonna Take It
13. WNGTI (Interview)
14. I Am The Hurricane
15. Burn In Hell Live
16. Rock of Ages (Interview)
17. I Wanna Rock
18. For The Love Of Metal
19. AC/DC (Interview)
20. Highway To Hell
21. Credits
22. Ready To Fall (Bonus Track)
23. The Fire Still Burns (Bonus Track)
24. Roll Over You (Bonus Track)
25. Suzette (Interview)
26. Hearing (Interview)
27. Strangeland (Interview)
28. Lemmy (Interview)
