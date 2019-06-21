DER WEG EINER FREIHEIT: Neue Europatour bestätigt

Die Black-Metal-Band DER WEG EINER FREIHEIT geht im Herbst mit den Kollegen von DOWNFALL OF GAIA auf Europatour.



Folgende Termine sind dafür bestätigt:



with DOWNFALL OF GAIA *

07 Jul 19 Ieper (BE) Ieperfest

10 Sep 19 Warsaw (PL) Poglos *

11 Sep 19 Brno (CZ) Melodka *

12 Sep 19 Timisoara (RO) Club Capcana *

14 Sep 19 Brasov (RO) Rockstadt *

15 Sep 19 Kosice (SK) Collosseum *

16 Sep 19 Budapest (HU) Dürer Kert *

17 Sep 19 Wroclaw (PL) Luksus *

18 Sep 19 Salzburg (AT) Rockhouse *

19 Sep 19 Milano (IT) Legend Club *

20 Sep 19 Kranj (SL) Trainstation Subart *

21 Sep 19 Jena (DE) Deaf Row Fest

14 Dec 19 Manchester (UK) Rebellion (UK exclusive)



Sänger Nikita Kamprad sagt dazu: "Once again we're teaming up for a joint tour with our friends Downfall of Gaia! This time we're exploring some places in the East we have never been before or rarely visited including Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia and Italy. We also can't wait to return to one of our favourite cities to play that is beautiful Budapest and eventually end this run at Deaf Row Fest in Jena. Get your tickets and see you this September!"

