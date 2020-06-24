DIVIDED - Album in Kürze
24.06.2020 | 17:15
Die ungarische Band DIVIDED veröffentlicht am 3. Juli 2020 ihr zweites Album “Behind Your Neon Eyes”.
Tracklist:
Zum Song '[futurenation]' gibt es bereits ein Lyric-Video:
01. Descent
02. Roll Out
03. Don't Turn Away
04. [futurenation]
05. Meteorite (feat. Björn “Speed” Strid - Soilwork / The Night Flight Orchestra)
06. Follow You
07. Space Samurai
08. The Last Starfighter
09. Teknoskeptic
10. Beam Me Up
11. Until The Stars Turn Cold (feat. Flo V. Schwarz - Pyogenesis)
DIVIDED sind:
Brother Belmont - lead vocals
psyKlone - guitars, programming
Void - guitars
Sol - bass
Stalkher Jr. - drums
