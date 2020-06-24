DIVIDED - Album in Kürze

Die ungarische Band DIVIDED veröffentlicht am 3. Juli 2020 ihr zweites Album “Behind Your Neon Eyes”.

Zum Song '[futurenation]' gibt es bereits ein Lyric-Video:





Tracklist:

01. Descent

02. Roll Out

03. Don't Turn Away

04. [futurenation]

05. Meteorite (feat. Björn “Speed” Strid - Soilwork / The Night Flight Orchestra)

06. Follow You

07. Space Samurai

08. The Last Starfighter

09. Teknoskeptic

10. Beam Me Up

11. Until The Stars Turn Cold (feat. Flo V. Schwarz - Pyogenesis)



DIVIDED sind:

Brother Belmont - lead vocals

psyKlone - guitars, programming

Void - guitars

Sol - bass

Stalkher Jr. - drums