DOUBLE CRUSH SYNDROME mit Video zum Titeltrack

Heute wurde von DOUBLE CRUSH SYNDROME das Video zum Titeltrack des am 25. Oktober erscheinenden neuen Albums "Death To Pop" veröffentlicht.



Andy Brings: "Death To Pop" ist unser Battlecry gegen alles, was nicht wahrhaftig ist. Are you part of the problem or the solution? Es macht keinen Sinn, gegen die eigene Wahrheit anzuleben. If you´re born to stand out don´t tray to fit in! Wir sind sehr stolz. Viel Spaß damit!"





Bestellt euch »Death To Pop« jetzt hier vor: https://DoubleCrushSyndrome.lnk.to/DeathToPop



DOUBLE CRUSH SYNDROME »Death To Pop Tour 2020«



15.01.20 GB London - Thousand Island

17.01.20 DE Köln - Helios 37

18.01.20 DE Bochum - Rotunde

19.01.20 DE Frankfurt - Elfer Music Club

21.01.20 DE München - Backstage

22.01.20 AU Wien - Chelsea

23.01.20 CZE Prag - Klub 007 Strahov

24.01.20 DE Leipzig - Bandhaus

25.01.20 DE Berlin - Maze

26.01.20 DE Hamburg - Indra



Tickets für die Tour gibt es bereits auf Eventim.