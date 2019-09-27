DOUBLE CRUSH SYNDROME mit Video zum Titeltrack
Heute wurde von DOUBLE CRUSH SYNDROME das Video zum Titeltrack des am 25. Oktober erscheinenden neuen Albums "Death To Pop" veröffentlicht.
Andy Brings: "Death To Pop" ist unser Battlecry gegen alles, was nicht wahrhaftig ist. Are you part of the problem or the solution? Es macht keinen Sinn, gegen die eigene Wahrheit anzuleben. If you´re born to stand out don´t tray to fit in! Wir sind sehr stolz. Viel Spaß damit!"
Bestellt euch »Death To Pop« jetzt hier vor: https://DoubleCrushSyndrome.lnk.to/DeathToPop
DOUBLE CRUSH SYNDROME »Death To Pop Tour 2020«
15.01.20 GB London - Thousand Island
17.01.20 DE Köln - Helios 37
18.01.20 DE Bochum - Rotunde
19.01.20 DE Frankfurt - Elfer Music Club
21.01.20 DE München - Backstage
22.01.20 AU Wien - Chelsea
23.01.20 CZE Prag - Klub 007 Strahov
24.01.20 DE Leipzig - Bandhaus
25.01.20 DE Berlin - Maze
26.01.20 DE Hamburg - Indra
Tickets für die Tour gibt es bereits auf Eventim.
