DRACONIAN: Erste Single 'Lustrous Heart' vom neuen Album veröffentlicht

Die schwedische Doom-Metal-Band DRACONIAN wird am 30.10.2020 ein neues Album via Napalm Records veröffentlichen. Das Epos trägt den Namen "Under A Godless Veil". Nun wurde mit 'Lustrous Heart' die erste Single herausgebracht. Das Album kann bereits vorbestellt werden.



Die Band sagt zum neuen Song: "'Lustrous Heart' is the first single of our new album Under "A Godless Veil". This album is the most diverse album we've made so far and we've waited a long time to share it with the world. We hope you'll enjoy it as much as we do. Make sure to follow us on our social media for more news."



Die komplette Tracklist liest sich so:

1. Sorrow of Sophia

2. The Sacrificial Flame

3. Lustrous Heart

4. Sleepwalkers

5. Moon Over Sabaoth

6. Burial Fields

7. The Sethian

8. Claw Marks On The Throne

9. Night Visitor

10. Ascend Into Darkness

