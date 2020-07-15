DRACONIAN: Neue Single 'Sorrow Of Sophia' veröffentlicht

Die schwedische Doom-Metal-Band DRACONIAN wird am 30.10.2020 ein neues Album via Napalm Records veröffentlichen. Das Epos trägt den Namen "Under A Godless Veil". Nachdem bereits der Song 'Lustrous Heart' herausgebracht worden ist, folgt nun mit 'Sorrow Of Sophia' die zweite Single. Dazu gibt es ein Lyrik-Video.

Sänger Anders Jacobsson sagt dazu: "'Sorrow Of Sophia' was the first lyric, and one of the first songs written for "Under A Godless Veil". This was years ago now, and I remember I’d just finished a lecture on Gnostic cosmology by Terence McKenna. He’d been speaking of the goddess Sophia’s ordeal and her story affected me on a very deep level. It’s sad yet heart-wrenchingly majestic bringing all of existence into it. I knew I had to do something with it for DRACONIAN as I was already having a few of Johan’s new song-ideas. This sparked what was later to become a whole album inspired by this story. It started here, with this song.



'Sorrow Of Sophia' is a complex song about a complex spiritual being. With it comes a diverse nature consisting of an initial minimalist soulful expression to feisty, heavy riffing with a harsh demonic formula to post-rock melancholia and symphonic soundscapes. Heike’s pure and crystalline vocals are beautifully entrenched holding the very spirit of the song."

Die komplette Tracklist liest sich so:

1. Sorrow of Sophia

2. The Sacrificial Flame

3. Lustrous Heart

4. Sleepwalkers

5. Moon Over Sabaoth

6. Burial Fields

7. The Sethian

8. Claw Marks On The Throne

9. Night Visitor

10. Ascend Into Darkness