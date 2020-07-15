METALLICA feierte im September 2019 20 Jahre "S&M" mit einer erneuten Zusammenarbeit mit dem San Francisco Symphony Orchester. Mitte Oktober letzten Jahres konnte man sich bereits die Show in einigen auserwählten Kinos anschauen, nun kommt das Erlebnis zu euch nach Hause, denn am 28.08.2020 wird "S&M 2" in verschiedenen Formaten veröffentlicht, welche man HIER vorbestellen kann.

Ein Bild kann man sich schon mal mit zwei Videos machen:

'All Within My Hands':

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EcG-htmIZR0

'Nothing Else Matters':

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JhWfrtIPZjk

Die Tracklist der CD-Version liest sich wie folgt:

CD 1



1 The Ecstasy of Gold (Live)

2 The Call of Ktulu (Live)

3 For Whom the Bell Tolls (Live)

4 The Day That Never Comes (Live)

5 The Memory Remains (Live)

6 Confusion (Live)

7 Moth Into Flame (Live)

8 The Outlaw Torn (Live)

9 No Leaf Clover (Live)

10 Halo on Fire (Live)



CD 2



1 Intro to Scythian Suite (Live)

2 Scythian Suite, Opus 20 II: The Enemy God And The Dance Of The Dark Spirits (Live)

3 Intro to The Iron Foundry (Live)

4 The Iron Foundry, Opus 19 (Live)

5 The Unforgiven III (Live)

6 All Within My Hands (Live)

7 (Anesthesia) - Pulling Teeth (Live)

8 Wherever I May Roam (Live)

9 One (Live)

10 Master of Puppets (Live)

11 Nothing Else Matters (Live)

12 Enter Sandman (Live)