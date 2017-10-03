Die Nordirische Band DRAKONIS hat einen (wie sie selbst sagt) Plattenvertrag bei Hostile Media mit Blut unterschrieben.



Gitarrist Saul McMichael sagt dazu:

"Signing to Hostile Media for this release is a significant mile stone in the bands career. We’ve always believed in what we do, and to have a label share that belief is more validating than words can describe. We knew we had a good chance at getting picked up by a label when it came time to release our first album, but to be picked up for an EP was something we never expected. So here marks the start of our journey down a hopefully successful, yet bloody path for both band and label."



Am 01.12.2017 soll die neue EP "The Great Miasma" erscheinen und beinhaltet folgende Stücke.

1. The Great Miasma

2. Let Us Pray

3. Queen Of Swarms

