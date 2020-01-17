Debütalbum von ISLE OF THE CROSS angekündigt
ISLE OF THE CROSS ist eine neue Death-Metal-Band, deren Debütalbum "Excelsis" am 21. Februar erscheinen soll. Cover, Trackliste und ein Audioclip bei YouTube zu 'Tartarus' vom Album werden aktuell vorgestellt.
1. Sacrifice (4:14)
2. Tartarus (8:25)
3. Excelsis (4:35)
4. The Wolf, Pt. I. Invocation (1:09)
5. The Wolf, Pt. II. Sanctuary (7:20)
6. Stars (6:25)
7. Empyrean (7:42)
8. Paradigm (4:21)
9. Breatheia (5:57)
10. The 9th Circle, Pt. I. Caina (2:28)
11. The 9th Circle, Pt. II. Judecca (0:53)
12. The 9th Circle, Pt. III. Inferno (8:34)
Spieldauer: 1:02:04
