Debütalbum von ISLE OF THE CROSS angekündigt

ISLE OF THE CROSS ist eine neue Death-Metal-Band, deren Debütalbum "Excelsis" am 21. Februar erscheinen soll. Cover, Trackliste und ein Audioclip bei YouTube zu 'Tartarus' vom Album werden aktuell vorgestellt.

1. Sacrifice (4:14)

2. Tartarus (8:25)

3. Excelsis (4:35)

4. The Wolf, Pt. I. Invocation (1:09)

5. The Wolf, Pt. II. Sanctuary (7:20)

6. Stars (6:25)

7. Empyrean (7:42)

8. Paradigm (4:21)

9. Breatheia (5:57)

10. The 9th Circle, Pt. I. Caina (2:28)

11. The 9th Circle, Pt. II. Judecca (0:53)

12. The 9th Circle, Pt. III. Inferno (8:34)

Spieldauer: 1:02:04