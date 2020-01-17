CHRONICLES OF HATE debütieren mit

Die Death-Metal-Neulinge von CHRONICLES OF HATE aus Italien kündigen für den 28. Februar ihr Debütalbum "The Birth Of Hate" an und teilen Cover und Trackliste mit. Außerdem ist ein Video zum Titelstück, der aktuellen Singleauskopplung, bei YouTube online.

1. Deadly World (1:15)

2. Devastation... Rise!! (3:46)

3. The Better Way (4:33)

4. Bet On Tragedy (3:19)

5. The Beast Within (3:50)

6. My Obsession (3:51)

7. Hope Kills (3:52)

8. The Birth of Hate (3:49)

9. Away From Reality (3:27)