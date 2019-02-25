Die SINNRS kündigen Album an

Das dänische Duo SINNRS (ohne E) spielt Symphonic Black Metal und hat für den 26. April sein neues Album "Profound" angekündigt und dazu Cover und Trackliste bekanntgegeben:



1. Nihil (1:32)

2. To Derive Eden's Flame (4:29)

3. The Storm of I (6:54)

4. Lift My Bones (6:52)

5. Renowned Praetorians (1:51)

6. No Promise To Mankind (5:06)

7. It Calls Me (5:32)

8. Et Sic Incipit (4:39)

9. Watch Her Soul Burn (3:09)

10. Commemorate None (6:57)

vorherige

nächste