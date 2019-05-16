Drittes Playthrough von FRANKIE C.
Kommentieren
16.05.2019 | 22:29
Nun hat FRANKIE C. auch das dritte und letzte Stück (vom Intro abgesehen) 'Life By Fire' aus seiner aktuellen EP "Cellular Damascus" mit einem Gitarren-Playthrough bei YouTube verewigt.
Nun hat FRANKIE C. auch das dritte und letzte Stück (vom Intro abgesehen) 'Life By Fire' aus seiner aktuellen EP "Cellular Damascus" mit einem Gitarren-Playthrough bei YouTube verewigt.
- Quelle:
- https://ashermediarelations.com/
- Redakteur:
- Stefan Kayser
- Tags:
- frankie c life by fire cellular damascus playthrough
0 Kommentare