EKTOMORF: Live-Streaming-Konzert steigt am 5. April

Die ungarische Thrash-Metal-Band EKTOMORF wird am 05.04.2020 ein Live-Streaming-Konzert geben. Los geht es um 19:00 Uhr. Der Stream im Rahmen der Napalm-Sofa-Serie ist auf der Facebook-Labelseite zu finden.



Sänger Zoltán "Zoli" Farkas sagt dazu: "We are very proud to be part of the #NapalmSofaSeries! Our upcoming setlist is based on wishes from our fans and we are happy to present songs we haven't played for a long time. Even though live shows are our main source of income and some gigs have already been cancelled or postponed, we decided to do a live stream concert without asking our fans for donations to help us through this rough times. This special show is a big "thank you" to our fans for their support over the past years."



