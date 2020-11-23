ELVELLON: Plattendeal mit Napalm Records geschlossen

Die Symphonic-Metal-Band ELVELLON hat einen weltweiten Plattenvertrag mit Napalm Records geschlossen. 2018 hat die Band ihr Debütalbum "Until Dawn" veröffentlicht. Demnächst sollen weitere Informationen und neues Material folgen.



Die Band sagt dazu: "Since we began our musical journey, it was our dream to sign with a legendary label such as Napalm Records. Now this dream became reality and we can barely put into words what we are feeling at this very moment. We feel honored to find ourselves among so many awesome bands. It's going to be a bright future."



