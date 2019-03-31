EMBALMER bringt Live-Album

Am 26. April wird "Embalmed Live" über Hells Headbangers erscheinen und wir dürfen über Bandcamp schon einmal reinlauschen. Das ist ein ganz schönes Brett, das diese Stücke enthalten wird:

1. May The Wounds Bleed Forever

2. I Am The Embalmer

3. Bone Box

4. Taxidermist

5. Morbid Confessions

6. There Was Blood Everywhere

7. Emanations From The Crypt

8. Projectile Vomit

9. The Coroner's Report

10. The Necro Filing Cabinet

11. Procession Of Bones

12. They Can Smell Our Blood

13. Dead Female Stalker

14. Rotten Body Fluids

15. The Casket Calls