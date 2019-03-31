EMBALMER bringt Live-Album
Am 26. April wird "Embalmed Live" über Hells Headbangers erscheinen und wir dürfen über Bandcamp schon einmal reinlauschen. Das ist ein ganz schönes Brett, das diese Stücke enthalten wird:
1. May The Wounds Bleed Forever
2. I Am The Embalmer
3. Bone Box
4. Taxidermist
5. Morbid Confessions
6. There Was Blood Everywhere
7. Emanations From The Crypt
8. Projectile Vomit
9. The Coroner's Report
10. The Necro Filing Cabinet
11. Procession Of Bones
12. They Can Smell Our Blood
13. Dead Female Stalker
14. Rotten Body Fluids
15. The Casket Calls
