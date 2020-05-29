EMMURE kündigt neues Album "Hindsight" an!
EMMURE meldet sich mit dem neuen Album "Hindsight" zurück, am 24.06.2020 erscheint es digital, am 24.07.2020 soll es physisch bei Sharptone Records erscheinen. Schaut euch hier den Visualizer zum neuen Track 'Uncontrollable Descent' an:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WCOfAz2zcwM
Die Tracklist von "Hindsight" liest sich wie folgt:
01. (F)inally (U)nderstanding (N)othing
02. Trash Folder
03. Pig's Ear
04. Gypsy Disco
05. I've Scene God
06. Persona Non Grata
07. Thunder Mouth
08. Pan's Dream
09. 203
10. Informal Butterflies
11. Action
12. Bastard Ritual
13. Uncontrollable Descent
