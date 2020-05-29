EMMURE kündigt neues Album

EMMURE meldet sich mit dem neuen Album "Hindsight" zurück, am 24.06.2020 erscheint es digital, am 24.07.2020 soll es physisch bei Sharptone Records erscheinen. Schaut euch hier den Visualizer zum neuen Track 'Uncontrollable Descent' an:





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WCOfAz2zcwM

Die Tracklist von "Hindsight" liest sich wie folgt:

01. (F)inally (U)nderstanding (N)othing

02. Trash Folder

03. Pig's Ear

04. Gypsy Disco

05. I've Scene God

06. Persona Non Grata

07. Thunder Mouth

08. Pan's Dream

09. 203

10. Informal Butterflies

11. Action

12. Bastard Ritual

13. Uncontrollable Descent