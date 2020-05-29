ONSLAUGHT mit neuem Album und Video!

Die U.K.-Thrasher ONSLAUGHT veröffentlichen am 07.08.2020 das neue Album "Generation Antichrist" via AFM Records. Schaut euch hier das neue Lyric-Video zum Song 'Religiousuicide' an:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jcUrQGZB_yw

Die Tracklist sieht so aus:

01. Rise To Power

02. Strike Fast Strike Hard

03. Bow Down To The Clowns

04. Generation Antichrist

05. All Seeing Eye

06. Addicted To The Smell Of Death

07. Empires Fall

08. Religiousuicide

09. A Perfect Day To Die