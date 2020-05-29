ONSLAUGHT mit neuem Album und Video!
29.05.2020 | 23:23
Die U.K.-Thrasher ONSLAUGHT veröffentlichen am 07.08.2020 das neue Album "Generation Antichrist" via AFM Records. Schaut euch hier das neue Lyric-Video zum Song 'Religiousuicide' an:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jcUrQGZB_yw
Die Tracklist sieht so aus:
01. Rise To Power
02. Strike Fast Strike Hard
03. Bow Down To The Clowns
04. Generation Antichrist
05. All Seeing Eye
06. Addicted To The Smell Of Death
07. Empires Fall
08. Religiousuicide
09. A Perfect Day To Die
