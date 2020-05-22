ENSLAVED mit neuem Song und Video 'Homebound'!

Wie berichtet, veröffentlicht ENSLAVED im Herbst 2020 das neue Album "Utgard" via Nuclear Blast. Schaut euch hier das Video zum neuen Track 'Homebound' an:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=92ptxt1FQiU

Die Tracklist von "Utgard" liest sich wie folgt:

01. Fires In The Dark

02. Jettegryta

03. Sequence

04. Homebound

05. Utgardr

06. Urjotun

07. Flight Of Thought And Memory

08. Storms Of Utgard

09. Distant Seasons