ENSLAVED mit neuem Song und Video 'Homebound'!
22.05.2020 | 21:08
Wie berichtet, veröffentlicht ENSLAVED im Herbst 2020 das neue Album "Utgard" via Nuclear Blast. Schaut euch hier das Video zum neuen Track 'Homebound' an:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=92ptxt1FQiU
Die Tracklist von "Utgard" liest sich wie folgt:
01. Fires In The Dark
02. Jettegryta
03. Sequence
04. Homebound
05. Utgardr
06. Urjotun
07. Flight Of Thought And Memory
08. Storms Of Utgard
09. Distant Seasons
