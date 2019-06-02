Das neue Album "The Walking Shred" der australischen Metal-Combo ENVENOMED erscheint weltweit am 5. Juli via El Puerto Records.



Tracklist:

01 - The Walking Shred

02 - Abandon Hope

03 - The Dead

04 - Aware

05 - Fate Closes The Door

06 - Rebellion

07 - Through The Cold

08 - The Haunting

09 - All That Remains

10 - Sacrifice

11 - Are You Gonna Go My Way

12 - Metal United



ENVENOMED sind:



Anthony Mavrikis (Vocals, Guitars)

Tom Nugara (Bass)

Brendan Farrugia (Guitar)

John Price (Drums)