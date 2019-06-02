ENVENOMED: "The Walking Shred" Cover Artwork und Trackliste enthüllt
02.06.2019 | 12:35
Das neue Album "The Walking Shred" der australischen Metal-Combo ENVENOMED erscheint weltweit am 5. Juli via El Puerto Records.
Tracklist:
01 - The Walking Shred
02 - Abandon Hope
03 - The Dead
04 - Aware
05 - Fate Closes The Door
06 - Rebellion
07 - Through The Cold
08 - The Haunting
09 - All That Remains
10 - Sacrifice
11 - Are You Gonna Go My Way
12 - Metal United
ENVENOMED sind:
Anthony Mavrikis (Vocals, Guitars)
Tom Nugara (Bass)
Brendan Farrugia (Guitar)
John Price (Drums)
- Quelle:
- El Puerto Records
- Redakteur:
- Mahoni Ledl
- Tags:
- envenomed el puerto records the walking shred
