EXHUMATION: Details zum neuen Album

Die Indonesische Death-Metal-Band EXHUMATION wird am 28.02.2020 ihr neues Album "Eleventh Formulae" via Pulverised Records veröffentlichen.



Neben der Bekanntgabe des Covers und der Tracklist wurde bereits ein neuer Song namens 'Mors Gloria Est' in Umlauf gebracht.



Die Tracklist liest sich so:

1. Mors Gloria Est

2. Inferno Dwellers

3. Formulae I: Malediction Bells

4. Grandeur Dawn

5. Vicious Ecstasy

6. Arcane Dance

7. Formulae II: Ironheart Rapture

8. Ominous Chants

9. Blood Trails

10. Perdition Spells

11. Formulae III: Eleventh Vessel

