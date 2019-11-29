EXHUMATION: Details zum neuen Album "Eleventh Formulae" veröffentlicht
29.11.2019 | 20:31
Die Indonesische Death-Metal-Band EXHUMATION wird am 28.02.2020 ihr neues Album "Eleventh Formulae" via Pulverised Records veröffentlichen.
Neben der Bekanntgabe des Covers und der Tracklist wurde bereits ein neuer Song namens 'Mors Gloria Est' in Umlauf gebracht.
Die Tracklist liest sich so:
1. Mors Gloria Est
2. Inferno Dwellers
3. Formulae I: Malediction Bells
4. Grandeur Dawn
5. Vicious Ecstasy
6. Arcane Dance
7. Formulae II: Ironheart Rapture
8. Ominous Chants
9. Blood Trails
10. Perdition Spells
11. Formulae III: Eleventh Vessel
