EXMORTUS wird uns den

Am 8. Juni ist es dann soweit und Prosthetic Records lässt den sechsten Longplayer der US-Amerikaner auf uns los. Als Hörprobe gibt es 'Make Haste' schon mal in Videoform: Youtube.

Auf dem Album werden folgende Songs zu hören sein:

Make Haste

Feast Of Flesh

Into The Maw Of Hell

To The Ends Of The Earth

A Minor Instrumental

Strength And Honor

Turn The Tide

Tempest

Riders Of Doom

Victory Or Death!

Das Album wird es digital und auf CD geben und in einer limitierten Auflage auch auf Vinyl. Diese Auflage teilt ich wie folgt auf:

- 250 battle axe blood splatter (Prosthetic webshop auf Tour)

- 250 blue and black marble (Prosthetic webshop auf Tour)

- 400 clear with blue and orange Splatter (weltweiter Handel)

- 100 white vinyl (Cargo Deutschland exklusiv)

