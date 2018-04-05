EXMORTUS wird uns den "Sound Of Steel" servieren
Am 8. Juni ist es dann soweit und Prosthetic Records lässt den sechsten Longplayer der US-Amerikaner auf uns los. Als Hörprobe gibt es 'Make Haste' schon mal in Videoform: Youtube.
Auf dem Album werden folgende Songs zu hören sein:
Make Haste
Feast Of Flesh
Into The Maw Of Hell
To The Ends Of The Earth
A Minor Instrumental
Strength And Honor
Turn The Tide
Tempest
Riders Of Doom
Victory Or Death!
Das Album wird es digital und auf CD geben und in einer limitierten Auflage auch auf Vinyl. Diese Auflage teilt ich wie folgt auf:
- 250 battle axe blood splatter (Prosthetic webshop auf Tour)
- 250 blue and black marble (Prosthetic webshop auf Tour)
- 400 clear with blue and orange Splatter (weltweiter Handel)
- 100 white vinyl (Cargo Deutschland exklusiv)
- Quelle:
- Prosthetic Records
- Redakteur:
- Frank Jaeger
- Tags:
- exmortus make haste the sound of steel
