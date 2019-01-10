EX HEX: Neue Single 'Cosmic Cave' zum neuen Album

Das Power-Rock-Trio EX HEX wird am 22.03.2019 via Merge/Cargo ihr zweites Album "It’s Real" veröffentlichen. Daraus hat die Band nun die erste Single 'Cosmic Cave' heraus gebracht.



Mary sagt dazu: "It’s only about the size of a Walkman and takes eight AA batteries, but it sounds massive. We read that parts of [Def Leppard’s] Hysteria were tracked through it, and when we finally plugged it in, it blew our minds!"



Die Tracklist liest sich so:



1. Tough Enough

2. Rainbow Shiner

3. Good Times

4. Want It to Be True

5. Diamond Drive

6. No Reflection

7. Another Dimension

8. Cosmic Cave

9. Radiate

10. Talk to Me

