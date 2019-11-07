Ein weiterer Clip von TALES OF THE TOMB
07.11.2019 | 22:26
Die kanadische Death-Metal-Formation TALES OF THE TOMB hat zu 'Dyatlov Pass Incident' aus ihrer aktuellen EP "Volume Two: Mendacium" einen Textclip bei YouTube veröffentlicht.
