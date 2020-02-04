Ein weiteres pyramidales Playthrough
04.02.2020 | 22:23
Auch zu 'F-22 Raptor' aus ihrem aktuellen Album "Edge Of The Black" haben die PYRAMIDS ON MARS ein Gitarren-Playthrough bei YouTube veröffentlicht.
- Quelle:
- https://ashermediarelations.com/
- Redakteur:
- Stefan Kayser
- Tags:
- pyramids on mars f-22 raptor edge of the black playthrough
