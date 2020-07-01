FAKE NAMES: Video zum Song 'All For Sale' veröffentlicht

Die Punkrock-Truppe FAKE NAMES, bestehend aus Brian Baker (MINOR THREAT, DAG NASTY, BAD RELIGION), Michael Hampton (S.O.A., EMBRACE, ONE LAST WISH), Dennis Lyxzén (REFUSED, INTERNATIONAL NOISE CONSPIRACY, INVSN) und Johnny Temple (GIRLS AGAINST BOYS, SOULSIDE, hat am 08.05.2020 ihr selbstbetiteltes Debütalbum via Epitaph Records veröffentlicht.

Daraus hat die Band nun zum Song 'All For Sale' ein Video veröffentlicht. Zudem ist bei Youtube das komplette Album im Stream verfügbar.

Die Tracklist liest sich so:

1. All For Sale

2. Driver

3. Being Them

4. Brick

5. Darkest Days

6. Heavy Feather

7. First Everlasting

8. This Is Nothing

9. Weight

10. Lost Cause