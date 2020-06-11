FALCONER - Auflösung zur Veröffentlichung des neuen Albums

Wie die schwedische Ausnahmeband FALCONER heute über ihre Facebook-Seite bekannt gibt, wird das am 26.06.2020 erscheinende neunte Studioalbum "From A Dying Ember" gleichzeitig der Schwanengesang der Karriere der Band sein.

Bandgründer und Hauptsongwriter Stefan Weinerhall ist der Meinung, dass er mittlerweile zu gut wisse, wie man einen FALCONER-Song schreibe, so dass es ihn zu neuen, anderen Herausforderungen hinziehe. Dessen ungeachtet habe man versucht, aus dem Abschiedsalbum nochmals ein bestmögliches FALCONER-Werk zu machen, und allein das Wissen darum, dass die Band danach aufhören werde, habe alle Beteiligten beflügelt, nochmals alles zu geben. Die Band sei stolz auf das Ergebnis, überlasse es aber den Fans - bei denen man sich herzlich für all die Jahre der Treue bedanke - zu entscheiden, wie gut das Unterfangen gelungen sei.

Auch wir haben uns natürlich ausgiebig darüber Gedanken gemacht, wie gut "From A Dying Ember" - dessen Titel und Artwork vor dem Hintergrund der heute bekannt gewordenen Auflösung sehr viel klarer werden - denn nun wirklich geraten ist, und das Ergebnis werdet ihr in Kürze im Juni-Soundcheck sehen.



Hier könnt ihr das Statement Stefan Weinerhalls im Namen der Band zur Auflösung im Originalwortlaut lesen:

As the new album "From a dying ember" is released on the 26:th of June FALCONER will cease to exist after 20 years.



The reason is nothing drastical or sudden but it has grown during the last years.

It is just time to move on after all this time to do something different, whatever that might be.

I (Stefan) felt before this album that although I love Falconer´s music I knew just too well how to make it and what my own expectations and boundaries are when it comes to writing songs for Falconer. It felt maybe a bit too safe and familiar.

We decided to make this final album as good as we possibly could and really concentrate on having all Falconer elements present and really make sure that each element got full devotion.

For example, the ballad should be as "ballady" as ever, and the folk song should sound as folky as possible etc.

The sole decision to make this the final album actually sparked a new found enthusiasm and engagement for me as a song writer, it was like the final sprint for a long distance runner.

The last thing we wanted was to release a "so-so" final album, but really make it good enough so we could end the band with our heads held high, thus we let it take it´s time.

If we succeeded we´ll leave to the fans to decide, but we as a band feel really proud of this achievement and hope that most fans will consider this to be a respectable “Adieu”.

So, what will happen for the members now? Well there is no real plans for that, we´ll just see what the future brings when it comes to music.................................

With this said we would like to thank all our fans and everyone that we have worked with or met during the years and wish you all the best in the future.

With the Falconer dead and his falcons soaring the sky

we bid you all a final farewell!

Stefan, Mathias, Karsten, Jimmy and Magnus