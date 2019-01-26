FATAL CURSE im April

Die New Yorker Sxchwermetaller haben den Veröffentlichungstermin ihres Albums "Breaking The Trance" über Shadowkingdom Records für den 19. April festgesetzt. Das Debütalbum des Trios wird als CD, Vinyl und Cassette erscheinen und folgende Songs enthalten:

1. Breaking the Trance

2. Blade in the Dark

3. Gang Life

4. Can't Stop the Thunder

5. Chains of Eternity

6. Priestess of Fire

7. Eyes of the Demon

Einen ersten Song kann man auf der Bandcamp-Seite des Labels hören.