FLYING COLORS kündigt "Third Stage: Live In London" an!
Die Progressive-Rock-Supergroup FLYING COLORS (feat. Steve Morse, Mike Portnoy, Neal Morse, Dave LaRue und Casey McPherson) kündigt für den 18.09.2020 den Live-Release "Third Stage: Live In Lodon" via Music Theories Recordings an.
Folgende Formate werden zur Verfügung stehen:
Orange transparent 3LP, Blu-ray, digital, 2CD/DVD und ein 40-seitiges Earbook mit 5 CDs, 2CD Album, 2DVDs und Blu-ray. Die Blu-ray und DVDs im Earbook beinhalten Bonus-Material mit Musikvideos und Konzert-Footage von der Morsefest 2019 Performance in Cross Plains, Tennessee.
Zum Track 'Mask Machine' kann man sich hier schon mal ein Video der Show angucken:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BIGc2u_tSIA
Die Tracklist liest sich so:
CD1:
01. Blue Ocean
02. A Place In Your World
03. The Loss Inside
04. More
05. Kayla
06. Geronimo
07. You Are Not Alone
08. Forever In A Daze
09. Love Letter
CD 2:
01. Peaceful Harbor
02. Crawl
03. Infinite Fire
04. Cosmic Symphony
05. The Storm
06. Mask Machine
