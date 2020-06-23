FLYING COLORS kündigt

Die Progressive-Rock-Supergroup FLYING COLORS (feat. Steve Morse, Mike Portnoy, Neal Morse, Dave LaRue und Casey McPherson) kündigt für den 18.09.2020 den Live-Release "Third Stage: Live In Lodon" via Music Theories Recordings an.

Folgende Formate werden zur Verfügung stehen:

Orange transparent 3LP, Blu-ray, digital, 2CD/DVD und ein 40-seitiges Earbook mit 5 CDs, 2CD Album, 2DVDs und Blu-ray. Die Blu-ray und DVDs im Earbook beinhalten Bonus-Material mit Musikvideos und Konzert-Footage von der Morsefest 2019 Performance in Cross Plains, Tennessee.

Zum Track 'Mask Machine' kann man sich hier schon mal ein Video der Show angucken:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BIGc2u_tSIA

Die Tracklist liest sich so:

CD1:



01. Blue Ocean

02. A Place In Your World

03. The Loss Inside

04. More

05. Kayla

06. Geronimo

07. You Are Not Alone

08. Forever In A Daze

09. Love Letter



CD 2:



01. Peaceful Harbor

02. Crawl

03. Infinite Fire

04. Cosmic Symphony

05. The Storm

06. Mask Machine