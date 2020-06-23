Durch die weiter andauernden Beschränkungen fällt nun auch die "Worlds Collide"-Tour von EVANESCENCE und WITHIN TEMPTATION erneut ins Wasser. Die Europatour ist auf das kommende Jahr verlegt worden.



Folgende Termine stehen fest:

Wed 8th Sept Zurich, CH, Hallenstadion Zurich

Thu 9th Sept Milan, IT, Mediolanum Forum Milan

Sat 11th Sept Berlin, DE, Velodrom

Sun 12th Sept Gliwice, PL, Arena Gliwice

Tue 14th Sept Leipzig, DE, Quarterback Immobilien Arena

Wed 15th Sept Hamburg, DE, Barclaycard Arena

Fri 17th Sept Amsterdam, NL, Ziggo Dome

Sat 18th Sept Amsterdam, NL, Ziggo Dome

Mon 20th Sept Paris, FR, Accorhotels Arena

Tue 21st Sept Düsseldorf, DE, Mitsubishi Electric Halle

Wed 22nd Sept Munich, DE, Zenith

Fri 24th Sept Esch-Sur-Alzette, LU, Rockhal

Sun 26th Sept Frankfurt, DE, Festhalle

Mon 27th Sept Brussels, BE, Palais 12

Tue 28th Sept Brussels, BE, Palais 12

Thu 30th Sept Glasgow, UK, The SSE Hydro Arena

Fri 1st Oct Leeds, UK, First Direct Arena

Sun 3rd Oct Birmingham, UK, Utilita Arena Birmingham

Mon 4th Oct London, UK, The O2

Thu 7th Oct Madrid, Spain, Palacio Vistalegre ****

****Evanescence ONLY



Die bereits gekauften Karten behalten ihre Gültigkeit.



Sharon Den Adel sagt dazu: "We know this year will not be easy for you and we will do whatever it takes to get you through by continuing to write and release new songs. Knowing that we won’t get to play for you this year is hard for everyone, but everyone’s health and wellbeing is our number one priority. Whatever happens, this tour will happen! We can’t wait to see you again in 2021. For now: stay safe!"



Und Amy Lee ergänzt: "We are so disappointed that we won't be seeing you this fall, but we're accepting the challenge 2020 is giving us and pouring our time and hearts into making a great album instead. Friends, we miss you terribly and can't wait to play these songs for you next year! Be safe, be well, we love you!"

