FULL FORCE 2020: AMARANTHE, EQUILIBRIUM und weitere Bands bestätigt
20.01.2020 | 19:55
Für das Full Force-Festival 2020 sind weitere Bands bestätigt worden.
Für das Full Force-Festival 2020 sind weitere Bands bestätigt worden.
So werden in diesem Jahr weiterhin dabei sein:
AMARANTHE
ANTI-FLAG
CREEPER
DAWN RAY’D
DEAFHEAVEN
FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE
OCEANS
SUICIDE SILENCE
THE RUMJACKS
Das Festival findet vom 26.06.-28.06.2020 in Ferropolis statt. Alle weiteren Informationen gibt es auf der Festival-Homepage.
