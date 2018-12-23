Festivaltipp 1:: Stoned From The Underground 2019: Erste Bandwelle

Das allseits geschätzte Stoned From The Underground im schönen Erfurter Umland wird am 11.07.2019 bis zum 13.07.2019 stattfinden. Das Hauptargument ist natürlich wieder einmal die Bandliste, die sich Stand heute so liest: BUSHFIRE, CAFFEINE, SMOKE BLOW, THE GREAT MACHINE, THE OBSESSED, TREEDEON, WEEDPECKER und YAWNING MAN. Dass sich diese Liste noch mehr attraktiviert, ist ja wohl Ehrensache.

Quelle: sftu.de Redakteur: Mathias Freiesleben Tags: stoned from the underground 2019 bands doom stoner psychedelic bushfire caffeine smoke blow the great machine the obsessed treedeon weedpecker yawning man