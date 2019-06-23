GORLVSH stellt sich vor

"Bizarre, mathy, metallic Hardcore", so werden die Frischlinge von GORLVSH angekündigt. Die kanadische Band hat ein Video zu ihrer Debütsingle 'Wait For Me' bei YouTube veröffentlicht und will später ein Album nachschieben.





Quelle: https://ashermediarelations.com/ Redakteur: Stefan Kayser Tags: gorlvsh wait for me