GRAND MAGUS beschwört die Brüder des Sturms
Kommentieren
Die Schweden bringen uns ebenfalls die zweite Auskoppelung aus ihrem am 19. April erscheinenden Album "Wolf God". Ich würde ja behaupten, das ist einfach mehr vom Selben, aber was weiß ich schon. Ich war ja eh noch nie ein großer Fan der Band, also auch kein Maßstab. Hier ist 'Brothers Of The Storm': Youtube.
"Wolf God" wird folgende Lieder enthalten:
01. Gold And Glory
02. Wolf God
03. A Hall Clad In Gold
04. Brother Of The Storm
05. Dawn Of Fire
06. Spear Thrower
07. To Live And To Die In Solitude
08. Glory To The Brave
09. He Sent Them All To Hel
10. Untamed
- Quelle:
- Nuclear Blast
- Redakteur:
- Frank Jaeger
- Tags:
- grand magus wolf god brothers of the storm
0 Kommentare