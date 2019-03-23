GRAND MAGUS beschwört die Brüder des Sturms

Die Schweden bringen uns ebenfalls die zweite Auskoppelung aus ihrem am 19. April erscheinenden Album "Wolf God". Ich würde ja behaupten, das ist einfach mehr vom Selben, aber was weiß ich schon. Ich war ja eh noch nie ein großer Fan der Band, also auch kein Maßstab. Hier ist 'Brothers Of The Storm': Youtube.

"Wolf God" wird folgende Lieder enthalten:

01. Gold And Glory

02. Wolf God

03. A Hall Clad In Gold

04. Brother Of The Storm

05. Dawn Of Fire

06. Spear Thrower

07. To Live And To Die In Solitude

08. Glory To The Brave

09. He Sent Them All To Hel

10. Untamed