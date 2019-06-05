GRAND MAGUS mit neuem Video

Letzten Monat haben die Schweden ihr neustes Album "Wolf God" heraus gebracht. Heute veröffentlicht die Band ein neues Video zu dem Song 'Untamed'.

JB kommentiert: "Headbangers! We are proud to give you the video for UNTAMED. This feral and epic visualisation of our song was created by our good friend and directorial wizard Mr. Martin Björnlund. We hope you'll enjoy it, best wishes from the north, Stay Heavy!!!"



