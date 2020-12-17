GRAVESEND: Debütalbum

Die in New York beheimatete Band GRAVESEND wird am 19.02.2021 ihr Debütalbum "Methods Of Human Disposal" via Buck Spin veröffentlichen. Geboten wird eine Mischung aus Black- und Deathmetal mit einem Schuss Grindcore. Mit dem Song 'Needle Park' gibt es auch schon einen ersten Höreindruck.



Die Tracklist liest sich so:

1. Fear City

2. STH-10

3. Methods Of Human Disposal

4. Ashen Piles Of The Incinerated

5. End Of The Line

6. Subterranean Solitude

7. Unclaimed Remains

8. Verrazano Floater

9. Eye For An Eye

10. Trinity Burning

11. Needle Park

12. Absolute Filth

13. The Grave's End

14. Scum Breeds Scum

15. Concrete Feet

Quelle: Sure Shot Worx Redakteur: Swen Reuter Tags: gravesend methods of human disposal needle park