GRAVESEND: Debütalbum "Methods Of Human Disposal" erscheint im Februar
Die in New York beheimatete Band GRAVESEND wird am 19.02.2021 ihr Debütalbum "Methods Of Human Disposal" via Buck Spin veröffentlichen. Geboten wird eine Mischung aus Black- und Deathmetal mit einem Schuss Grindcore. Mit dem Song 'Needle Park' gibt es auch schon einen ersten Höreindruck.
Die Tracklist liest sich so:
1. Fear City
2. STH-10
3. Methods Of Human Disposal
4. Ashen Piles Of The Incinerated
5. End Of The Line
6. Subterranean Solitude
7. Unclaimed Remains
8. Verrazano Floater
9. Eye For An Eye
10. Trinity Burning
11. Needle Park
12. Absolute Filth
13. The Grave's End
14. Scum Breeds Scum
15. Concrete Feet
