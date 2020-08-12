HAMMERFALL - Live Album
HAMMERFALL wird im Herbst 2020 ein Live Album veröffentlichen. Das genaue Veröffentlichungsdatum ist der 23.Oktober 2020.
"Live! Against The World" heißt das gute Stück und wird in folgenden Formaten erhältlich sein:
- BluRay + 2 CD Digipak
- 3 LP Gatefold Vinyl Ink Spot Blue / White
- 3 LP Gatefold Vinyl Orange Transparent
- 48 pages Earbook, including 2CDs + BluRay
- 48 pages Earbook including 2CDs + BluRay + 7’’ Vinyl Single
- BluRay + 2 CD Digipak + Shirt Bundle
- Digital Album
Passend dazu gibt es bereits jetzt das erste Video 'Never Forgive, Never Forget'
Tracklist:
1. Never Forgive, Never Forget
2. One Against the World
3. Heeding the Call
4. The Way of the Warrior
5. Any Means Necessary
6. Hallowed Be My Name
7. Blood Bound
8. Redemption
9. Hector's Hymn
10. Natural High
11. Second to One
12. Renegade Medley
13. Keep the Flame Burning
14. Dominion
15. The Dragon Lies Bleeding
16. Last Man Standing
17. Let the Hammer Fall
18. Hammer High
19. (We Make) Sweden Rock
20. Hearts on Fire
HAMMERFALL:
Joacim Cans - Vocals
Oscar Dronjak - Guitar
Pontus Norgren - Guitar
Fredrik Larsson - Bass
David Wallin - Drums
