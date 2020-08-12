HAMMERFALL wird im Herbst 2020 ein Live Album veröffentlichen. Das genaue Veröffentlichungsdatum ist der 23.Oktober 2020.



"Live! Against The World" heißt das gute Stück und wird in folgenden Formaten erhältlich sein:



- BluRay + 2 CD Digipak

- 3 LP Gatefold Vinyl Ink Spot Blue / White

- 3 LP Gatefold Vinyl Orange Transparent

- 48 pages Earbook, including 2CDs + BluRay

- 48 pages Earbook including 2CDs + BluRay + 7’’ Vinyl Single

- BluRay + 2 CD Digipak + Shirt Bundle

- Digital Album



Passend dazu gibt es bereits jetzt das erste Video 'Never Forgive, Never Forget'





Tracklist:

1. Never Forgive, Never Forget

2. One Against the World

3. Heeding the Call

4. The Way of the Warrior

5. Any Means Necessary

6. Hallowed Be My Name

7. Blood Bound

8. Redemption

9. Hector's Hymn

10. Natural High

11. Second to One

12. Renegade Medley

13. Keep the Flame Burning

14. Dominion

15. The Dragon Lies Bleeding

16. Last Man Standing

17. Let the Hammer Fall

18. Hammer High

19. (We Make) Sweden Rock

20. Hearts on Fire



HAMMERFALL:

Joacim Cans - Vocals

Oscar Dronjak - Guitar

Pontus Norgren - Guitar

Fredrik Larsson - Bass

David Wallin - Drums

Quelle: Napalm Records Redakteur: Frank Wilkens Tags: hammerfall live album