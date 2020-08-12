THE UNGUIDED - Album im Oktober

Die Schweden THE UNGUIDED kommen mit einem neuen Album um die Ecke. "Father Shadow" erscheint am 9.Oktober via Napalm Records.



Richard Sjunnesson von THE UNGUIDED kommentiert wie folgt:

“The instrumental basics to “Crown Prince Syndrome” was written already around 2018 but it was not until pre-production late 2019 when the words and the chorus melody came to place we recognized how undeniably catchy this tune was. Possibly our best chorus to date! It was fun to include some industrial elements in the electronic section and also that tasty riff stacking with some rock-vibe going on throughout the song which is a bit different from our previous work. The music video from legendary Patric Ullaeus show the band in a gritty outdoor environment to underline the industrial feel and you might just get a cameo from someone you know in it.”



Eine neue Single gibt es auch. Seht bei uns das Video zu 'Crown Prince Syndrome':







"Father Shadow" Tracklisting:



1. Childhood’s End

2. Never Yield

3. War Of Oceans

4. Breach

5. Where Love Comes to Die

6. Crown Prince Syndrome

7. Fate’s Hand

8. Stand Alone Complex

9. Lance of Longinus

10. Seth

11. Gaia feat. Erik Engstrand

12. Jailbreak (Bonus Track / Sonic Syndicate Cover)

13. Denied (Bonus Track / Sonic Syndicate Cover)

14. Jack Of Diamonds (Bonus Track / Sonic Syndicate Cover)



THE UNGUIDED Line-Up:

Richard Sjunnesson - Vocals

Jonathan Thorpenberg - Vocals / Guitars

Roger Sjunnesson - Guitars

Richard Schill - Drums



[photo credit: Patric Ullaeus]