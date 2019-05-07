HELL BENT: Neues Label, neues Album

Die US Thrasher sind jetzt bei Horror Pain Gore Death Productions untergekommen, wo auch das Album "Apocalyptic Lamentations" am 14. Juni erscheinen wird. Wr können in 'Welcome To The Dirt' schon einmal reinlauschen: Youtube.

Die Band hat ihren Namen von den legendäre ZNÖWHITE, von denen sie auf dem Album sogar zwei Coverversionen spielen:

1. Welcome To The Dirt

2. Oppression, Enslavement, Coersion

3. Ichthyosis

4. Pandemic

5. Cerberus Unbound

6. The Season Begins

7. Prey For War

8. The Scythian Horde

9. Sledgehammer / Hell Bent (Znöwhite covers)

