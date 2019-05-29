HUMANITY'S LAST BREATH mit neuem Album und Song!
29.05.2019 | 00:05
01. Bursting Bowel Of Tellus
Die Schweden HUMANITY'S LAST BREATH werden am 02.08.2019 das neue, zweite Album "Abyssal" via Unique Leader Records veröffentlichen. Als unheilvoller Vorbote, wurde der neue Track 'Bursting Bowel Of Tellus' veröffentlicht:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=em8c6K9ueWI
Die Tracklist von "Abyssal" liest sich wie folgt:
02. Bone Dust
03. Fragda
04. Abyssal Mouth
05. Pulsating Black
06. För Sorg
07. Like Flies
08. Sterile
09. Being
10. Vånda
11. Rampa
Weitere Infos: https://humanitys-last-breath.com/
