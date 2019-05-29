HUMANITY'S LAST BREATH mit neuem Album und Song!

Die Schweden HUMANITY'S LAST BREATH werden am 02.08.2019 das neue, zweite Album "Abyssal" via Unique Leader Records veröffentlichen. Als unheilvoller Vorbote, wurde der neue Track 'Bursting Bowel Of Tellus' veröffentlicht:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=em8c6K9ueWI

Die Tracklist von "Abyssal" liest sich wie folgt:

01. Bursting Bowel Of Tellus

02. Bone Dust

03. Fragda

04. Abyssal Mouth

05. Pulsating Black

06. För Sorg

07. Like Flies

08. Sterile

09. Being

10. Vånda

11. Rampa

Weitere Infos: https://humanitys-last-breath.com/