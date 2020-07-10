IMPALEMENT: Neuer Videoclip veröffentlicht

Die schweizer Black-Death-Metal-Band IMPALEMENT hat einen Videoclip zum Song 'Satan's Fire In My Eyes' veröffentlicht.



Bandchef Beliath sagt dazu: "Since we couldn't offer any concerts at the moment due to Covid-19, this video is meant as a recognition for our supporters from the first hour. Thanks for your support! We already have upcoming shows scheduled and can't wait to bring IMPALEMENT to the stages!"



Der Song stammt vom aktuellen Album "The Impalement", welches im April erschienen ist. Am 01.08.2020 wird das Album als Vinylversion veröffentlicht. Es gibt eine Standardversion, die nicht limitiert ist. Daneben gibt es eine auf 100 Stück limitierte Version, die im grellen Pink daher kommt.

