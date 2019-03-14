INVICTA: Cover und Trackliste zum neuen Album

Im Mai soll "Halls Of Extinction", das neue Album der Thrash-Metal-Gruppe INVICTA aus Kanada, erscheinen. Cover und Trackliste werden vorab durchgegeben:



1. Terminal Brutality

2. Sacred Scourge

3. Halls of Extinction

4. None But Ash

5. Eye of Destruction

6. Dark Side

7. Infinite Aggression

8. The Rapture

https://ashermediarelations.com/ Stefan Kayser invicta halls of extinction thrash metal