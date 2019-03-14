INVICTA: Cover und Trackliste zum neuen Album
14.03.2019 | 19:52
Im Mai soll "Halls Of Extinction", das neue Album der Thrash-Metal-Gruppe INVICTA aus Kanada, erscheinen. Cover und Trackliste werden vorab durchgegeben:
1. Terminal Brutality
2. Sacred Scourge
3. Halls of Extinction
4. None But Ash
5. Eye of Destruction
6. Dark Side
7. Infinite Aggression
8. The Rapture
- Quelle:
- https://ashermediarelations.com/
- Redakteur:
- Stefan Kayser
- Tags:
- invicta halls of extinction thrash metal
