IRON FIRE: Neues Album am Start

Die dänische Power-Metal-Band IRON FIRE veröffentlicht am 08.03.2019 ihr neuntes Studio-Album mit dem Titel "Beyond The Void". Die Scheibe, die von Tue Madsen gemixt und gemastert wurde und über Crime Records erscheint, enthält die folgenden zwölf Tracks:

1. Intro

2. Beyond the Void

3. Final Warning

4. Cold Chains of the North

5. Wrong Turn

6. Bones and Gasoline

7. Old Habits Die Hard

8. Judgement Day

9. To Hell and Back

10. One More Bullet

11. The Devils Path

12. Out of Nowhere

Zum Titeltrack gibt es bereits ein Lyric Video.

Quelle: Sure Shot Worx Redakteur: Erika Becker Tags: iron fire beyond the void album crime records