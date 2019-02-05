IRON FIRE: Neues Album am Start
05.02.2019 | 22:36
1. Intro
Die dänische Power-Metal-Band IRON FIRE veröffentlicht am 08.03.2019 ihr neuntes Studio-Album mit dem Titel "Beyond The Void". Die Scheibe, die von Tue Madsen gemixt und gemastert wurde und über Crime Records erscheint, enthält die folgenden zwölf Tracks:
2. Beyond the Void
3. Final Warning
4. Cold Chains of the North
5. Wrong Turn
6. Bones and Gasoline
7. Old Habits Die Hard
8. Judgement Day
9. To Hell and Back
10. One More Bullet
11. The Devils Path
12. Out of Nowhere
Zum Titeltrack gibt es bereits ein Lyric Video.
- Quelle:
- Sure Shot Worx
- Redakteur:
- Erika Becker
- Tags:
- iron fire beyond the void album crime records
