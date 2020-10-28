IRON MAIDEN - Weitere Termine für 2021 bestätigt
Für die auf 2021 verschobene "Legacy Of The Beast Tour" von IRON MAIDEN wurden jetzt vier weitere und finale Termine bekannt gegeben. Neben Zagreb am 7. und Budapest am 9. Juni, dürften für uns vor allem die neu hinzugekommenen Stationen in Basel am 5. Juni und vor allem Frankfurt am 6. Juli interessant sein. In Frankfurt werden dann AIRBOURNE und SABATON als Special Guests mit dabei sein und in Basel LORDS OF THE LOST.
Hier die komplette Terminübersicht der LEGACY OF THE BEAST EUROPEAN TOUR 2021 inklusive aller Special Guests:
05. Juni St. Jakobshalle, BASEL, CH + LORD OF THE LOST
07. Juni Zagreb Arena ZAGREB, HR + LORD OF THE LOST
09. Juni Groupama Arena, BUDAPEST, HU + LORD OF THE LOST
11. Juni Poge Narodowy, WARSCHAU, PL + WITHIN TEMPTATION und LORD OF THE LOST
13. Juni Bürgerweide, BREMEN, DE + POWERWOLF und AIRBOURNE
15. Juni Sinobo Stadium, PRAG, CZE + AIRBOURNE und LORD OF THE LOST
16. Juni Stadion Open Air, WIENER NEUSTADT, AT + AIRBOURNE und LORD OF THE LOST
19. Juni Olympic Stadium, BARCELONA, ESP + WITHIN TEMPTATION und AVATAR
21. Juni Estadio National, LISSABON, PRT + WITHIN TEMPTATION und AIRBOURNE
24. Juni Sonic Park, BOLOGNA, IT + AIRBOURNE und LORD OF THE LOST
26. Juni Mercedes-Benz-Arena, STUTTGART, DE + AIRBOURNE und LORD OF THE LOST
27. Juni Sportpaleis, ANTWERPEN, BEL + AVATAR und LORD OF THE LOST
30. Juni Waldbühne, BERLIN, DE + AIRBOURNE und LORD OF THE LOST
03. Juli Ullevi Stadium, GÖTEBORG, SWE + TBA und AIRBOURNE
06. Juli Deutsche Bank Park, Frankfurt, DE + SABATON und AIRBOURNE
08. Juli Rhein-Energie-Stadion, KÖLN, DE + AIRBOURNE und LORD OF THE LOST
10. Juli Gelredome, ARNHEM, NL + AMON AMARTH und AIRBOURNE
11. Juli La Defense Arena, PARIS, FRA + AIRBOURNE und AVATAR
