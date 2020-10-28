IRON MAIDEN - Weitere Termine für 2021 bestätigt

Für die auf 2021 verschobene "Legacy Of The Beast Tour" von IRON MAIDEN wurden jetzt vier weitere und finale Termine bekannt gegeben. Neben Zagreb am 7. und Budapest am 9. Juni, dürften für uns vor allem die neu hinzugekommenen Stationen in Basel am 5. Juni und vor allem Frankfurt am 6. Juli interessant sein. In Frankfurt werden dann AIRBOURNE und SABATON als Special Guests mit dabei sein und in Basel LORDS OF THE LOST.



Hier die komplette Terminübersicht der LEGACY OF THE BEAST EUROPEAN TOUR 2021 inklusive aller Special Guests:



05. Juni St. Jakobshalle, BASEL, CH + LORD OF THE LOST

07. Juni Zagreb Arena ZAGREB, HR + LORD OF THE LOST

09. Juni Groupama Arena, BUDAPEST, HU + LORD OF THE LOST

11. Juni Poge Narodowy, WARSCHAU, PL + WITHIN TEMPTATION und LORD OF THE LOST

13. Juni Bürgerweide, BREMEN, DE + POWERWOLF und AIRBOURNE

15. Juni Sinobo Stadium, PRAG, CZE + AIRBOURNE und LORD OF THE LOST

16. Juni Stadion Open Air, WIENER NEUSTADT, AT + AIRBOURNE und LORD OF THE LOST

19. Juni Olympic Stadium, BARCELONA, ESP + WITHIN TEMPTATION und AVATAR

21. Juni Estadio National, LISSABON, PRT + WITHIN TEMPTATION und AIRBOURNE

24. Juni Sonic Park, BOLOGNA, IT + AIRBOURNE und LORD OF THE LOST

26. Juni Mercedes-Benz-Arena, STUTTGART, DE + AIRBOURNE und LORD OF THE LOST

27. Juni Sportpaleis, ANTWERPEN, BEL + AVATAR und LORD OF THE LOST

30. Juni Waldbühne, BERLIN, DE + AIRBOURNE und LORD OF THE LOST

03. Juli Ullevi Stadium, GÖTEBORG, SWE + TBA und AIRBOURNE

06. Juli Deutsche Bank Park, Frankfurt, DE + SABATON und AIRBOURNE

08. Juli Rhein-Energie-Stadion, KÖLN, DE + AIRBOURNE und LORD OF THE LOST

10. Juli Gelredome, ARNHEM, NL + AMON AMARTH und AIRBOURNE

11. Juli La Defense Arena, PARIS, FRA + AIRBOURNE und AVATAR





Quelle: Iron Maiden Facebook Redakteur: Tommy Schmelz Tags: iron maiden legacy of the beast sabaton within temptation airbourne amon amarth lord of the lost avatar